Selena Gomez flaunts her love life as Hailey, Justin Bieber hit rough patch

The ‘Bluest Flame’ singer gives a huge shutout to her fiancé Benny Blanco amid ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber’s divorce rumors

Selena Gomez flaunts her love life as Hailey, Justin Bieber hit rough patch

Selena Gomez never shies away from showing off her blossoming romance with fiancé Benny Blanco.

Amid the ongoing divorce speculations surrounding her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, the Sunset Blvd singer gave a huge shout-out to her American record producer beau via a loving tribute.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 21, the American singer and actress gushed over Blanco as she celebrated their major win.

The lovebirds won Favorite Viral Song award at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for their collaborative track, Bluest Flame.

In the Story, Gomez dropped a snap of the Call Me When You Break Up producer from the star-studded ceremony and expressed her love for him, writing, “I adore this man.”

The photograph featured Benny Blanco from behind as he accepted the award.

Selena Gomez’s publicly display of love for her fiancé comes at the same time when her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, has reportedly hit a rough patch with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber marriage woes:

While on-and-off split speculations keep surrounding Hailey and Justin Bieber’s marriage, the couple reignited divorce rumors recently with a shocking move.

On Saturday, June 21, the Vogue model was spotted without her wedding ring, during a breakfast outing at The Commerce Inn in the West Village, reported Page Six.

Moreover, Hailey further fueled divorce rumors when she and Selena Gomez recently unfollowed each other on social media.

