Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant step out at MotoGP amid marriage rumours

'John Wick' star and the 'Free Identity' starlet marked the romantic day out at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant enjoyed a date at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy amid claims the couple have secretly tied the knot.

The John Wick star and the Free Identity starlet marked the romantic day out at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy on Sunday.

He attended the MotoGP with artist Alexandra, and they looked quite happy together.

Keanu remained inconspicuous at the race, concealing his face with a cap in the Italian sunshine.

On the other hand, Alexandra grinned as they enjoyed the racing from the sidelines at the Mugello circuit.

Keanu served looks in a grey blazer and white T-shirt, while Alexandra wore a similar outfit.

She exuded elegance in a pastel purple blazer and sunglasses as she stood close to The Matrix actor.

To note, prior to this outing, the couple attended the premiere of Ballerina together in London.

During the event, the couple had fun in their own little love bubble as they chatted and flashed smitten smiles at one another.

They had a PDA moment when they were captured in snaps.

Notably, the eagle-eyed fans noticed that Alexandra was wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger, fuelling recent speculation that the couple have secretly wed.

In 2009, Alexandra and Keanu first met each other at a dinner party and they made their relationship official in 2019.

