Dua Lipa basks in peak career moment as Wembley shows prove massive success

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker reflects on ‘most special, unforgettable’ Wembley concerts of her Radical Optimism tour

  • by Sidra Khan
Wembley has Dua Lipa’s heart “forever!”

After delivering two electrifying, sold-out concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium, the Levitating crooner turned to Instagram to gush over her ardent fans and the “incredible” team who helped make the shows a massive success.

The 29-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter basked in the career-defining moment, sharing a heartwarming message, in which she reflected on the “most special, unforgettable” shows she has ever performed.

“2 SOLD OUT NIGHTS AT WEMBLEY STADIUM!! I can hardly believe it. These were the most special, unforgettable shows I’ve ever done!!!” she excitedly penned.

The Future Nostalgia singer continued, “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. For this journey. For every single person who’s stood by me, believed in me, sung with me, danced with me, and shared in this dream.”

Expressing gratitude to her team for their incredible efforts, she wrote, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the incredible team on stage and behind the scenes who pour so much love and work into making this possible. I truly couldn’t have done this without you.”

“Wembley, you have my heart. Forever,” she gushed while concluding the statement.

The heartwarming message was accompanied by a large carousel of thrilling photos and videos from Dua Lipa’s superhit Wembley shows, featuring electrified crowd, glamourous onstage moments, and exciting performances.

