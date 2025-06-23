Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans

Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with a twist of wisdom!
The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to his Instagram handle on Saturday, June 21 to share an unexpected life advice with his almost 45 million followers.
“Well guys, it's my birthday. 46 years, wow. Unreal,” he said in a selfie video of himself without a shirt.
Chris continued, “Birthday advice: This is a wild one, but whenever one door opens another one closes.”
“Which is really crazy to think about because every time you open a door, and then you close it, you know that somewhere around the world a door just opened. And that person is probably like ‘What the h*ll, my house is haunted. Think about that,” he adorably explained.
Earlier to this, Chris’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger also celebrated his birthday with two adorable photos and a sweet note.
The first image featured the two of them while another showed the couple with their youngest child Ford.
“Happy birthday to my summer solstice love @prattprattpratt ! You’re a ray of sunshine in all of our lives! Cheers to your best year yet!” she wrote in the caption.
Chris Pratt and Katherine, who also share daughters Lyla and Eloise, recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on June 8.