Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans

Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated husband, Chris Pratt's birthday with adorable photos and a sweet note

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans
Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans

Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with a twist of wisdom!

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to his Instagram handle on Saturday, June 21 to share an unexpected life advice with his almost 45 million followers.

“Well guys, it's my birthday. 46 years, wow. Unreal,” he said in a selfie video of himself without a shirt.

Chris continued, “Birthday advice: This is a wild one, but whenever one door opens another one closes.”

“Which is really crazy to think about because every time you open a door, and then you close it, you know that somewhere around the world a door just opened. And that person is probably like ‘What the h*ll, my house is haunted. Think about that,” he adorably explained.

Earlier to this, Chris’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger also celebrated his birthday with two adorable photos and a sweet note.

The first image featured the two of them while another showed the couple with their youngest child Ford.

“Happy birthday to my summer solstice love @prattprattpratt ! You’re a ray of sunshine in all of our lives! Cheers to your best year yet!” she wrote in the caption.

Chris Pratt and Katherine, who also share daughters Lyla and Eloise, recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on June 8.

Read more : Entertainment
Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’
Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’
Cardi B’s cryptic announcement comes two days after she released her new single 'Outside'
Gigi Hadid posts rare throwback snap with brother Anwar on his 26th birthday
Gigi Hadid posts rare throwback snap with brother Anwar on his 26th birthday
Anwar Hadid is the only brother of Gigi Hadid and her model sister Bella Hadid
‘Young Sheldon’ star Montana Jordan ties knot to longtime partner Jenna Weeks
‘Young Sheldon’ star Montana Jordan ties knot to longtime partner Jenna Weeks
Montana Jordan already shares a 13-month-old daughter Emma Rae with Jenna Weeks
Bianca Censori pushes boundaries in daring new look
Bianca Censori pushes boundaries in daring new look
Bianca Censori flaunted her figure in the multi-colored set and silver pumps
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant step out at MotoGP amid marriage rumours
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant step out at MotoGP amid marriage rumours
'John Wick' star and the 'Free Identity' starlet marked the romantic day out at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter's fans speculate major collaboration
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter's fans speculate major collaboration
'Lover' singer and the 'Espresso' singer ignited speculations after their big move
Benedict Cumberbatch turns heads at Prada show during Milan Fashion Week
Benedict Cumberbatch turns heads at Prada show during Milan Fashion Week
The 'Sherlock Holmes' star made a dapper appearance at the Prada fashion in Milan on Sunday, June 22
Jennifer Aniston mourns lost love while recovering from terrifying stalker incident
Jennifer Aniston mourns lost love while recovering from terrifying stalker incident
'Friends' alum is still facing challenges after a man who got away nearly 30 years ago
Dua Lipa basks in peak career moment as Wembley shows prove massive success
Dua Lipa basks in peak career moment as Wembley shows prove massive success
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker reflects on ‘most special, unforgettable’ Wembley concerts of her Radical Optimism tour
Jennifer Aniston plans ‘forever away’ auto replies amid hectic work life
Jennifer Aniston plans ‘forever away’ auto replies amid hectic work life
Jennifer Aniston is gearing up for ‘The Morning Show’ season 4, a film ‘Hail Mary’ and an untitled project
Selena Gomez flaunts her love life as Hailey, Justin Bieber hit rough patch
Selena Gomez flaunts her love life as Hailey, Justin Bieber hit rough patch
The ‘Bluest Flame’ singer gives a huge shutout to her fiancé Benny Blanco amid ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber’s divorce rumors
Joe Jonas teases 'different' experience for fans on Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour
Joe Jonas teases 'different' experience for fans on Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour
Jonas Brothers will kick off the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour in August in New Jersey