Gigi Hadid posts rare throwback snap with brother Anwar on his 26th birthday

Anwar Hadid is the only brother of Gigi Hadid and her model sister Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her only brother, Anwar Hadid's birthday in style!

The 30-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 22nd, to release the never-before-seen childhood photos alongside her younger brother, who turned 26.

In a heartfelt, rare snapshot, big sister Gigi was seen riding a blue bike while her sibling sat in the front, wearing white and pink outfits during their playtime in the past.

The mom-of-one scribbled a moving note over the adorable picture that read, "Happy birthday to my angel of a brother. I love you @anwarhadid."

In the next slide, the model-turned-businesswoman re-shared some more childhood posts by a random fan page with the username @hadidclip, showing an exclusive glimpse of Hadid's siblings' early childhood. 

She also tagged her little brother above the image while including a red heart emoji and a planet emoji to show affection for the birthday boy.

Gigi Hadid's family ties: 

For those unaware, Anwar Hadid is the youngest child of the renowned American real estate developer Mohammed Hadid, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid.

The former couple, who parted ways in 2000 after spending seven years together, are also parents to their two daughters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

Despite their 25-year divorce, they still managed to maintain a close relationship with their children. They also moved on in their respective lives, and Yolanda is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli, and Mohammed is focusing on fatherhood.   

