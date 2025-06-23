Gigi Hadid posts rare throwback snap with brother Anwar on his 26th birthday  

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her only brother, Anwar Hadid's birthday in style!
The 30-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 22nd, to release the never-before-seen childhood photos alongside her younger brother, who turned 26.
In a heartfelt, rare snapshot, big sister Gigi was seen riding a blue bike while her sibling sat in the front, wearing white and pink outfits during their playtime in the past.
The mom-of-one scribbled a moving note over the adorable picture that read, "Happy birthday to my angel of a brother. I love you @anwarhadid."
In the next slide, the model-turned-businesswoman re-shared some more childhood posts by a random fan page with the username @hadidclip, showing an exclusive glimpse of Hadid's siblings' early childhood.
She also tagged her little brother above the image while including a red heart emoji and a planet emoji to show affection for the birthday boy.
Gigi Hadid's family ties:
For those unaware, Anwar Hadid is the youngest child of the renowned American real estate developer Mohammed Hadid, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid.
The former couple, who parted ways in 2000 after spending seven years together, are also parents to their two daughters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.
Despite their 25-year divorce, they still managed to maintain a close relationship with their children. They also moved on in their respective lives, and Yolanda is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli, and Mohammed is focusing on fatherhood.