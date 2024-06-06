Hollywood

Travis Kelce doesn't believe in washing feet regularly

Travis Kelce follows brother Jason Kelce's hygiene mindset

  June 06, 2024
Travis Kelce has come clean about not being a regular feet washer.

Appearing in New Heights’ latest podcast alongside elder brother Jason Kelce, he let the world know that his bathing routine doesn’t pay much heed to scrubbing toes.

“I’m not washing my feet every time. But after like a football practice -- where my feet have just been [squishing], yes, I wash my feet,” the NFL admitted.

This means that he only bends down to address his tootsies after an extraordinarily sweaty workout.

But this shiny characteristic isn’t limited to Taylor Swift’s current boyfriend only as dirty feet seem to be roaming around all over Kelce house.

In the same episode, Jason Kelce “proudly” declared, “Who the f*** washes your legs or what kind of psychopath washes your feet?”

“You’re not washing, you’re like everybody else. But when you look down, if there's visible dirt on them, I'll scrub the dirt off,” he added.

The big brother doesn’t believe in soaping up his walking pads either, and for him, washing his hair seems to be an even bigger chore.

“I haven’t washed my hair in, like, months. I can’t even tell you the last time I washed my hair. It’s unnecessary. It’s completely unnecessary,” Jason Kelce said.

