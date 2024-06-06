Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Will Smith has winked at his infamous Oscars oopsie in the recently released action flick, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
In a scene, the actor’s Mike Lowrey repeatedly gets slapped by Marcus Burnett, who is played by Martin Lawrence.
This seems like an obvious nod to Will Smith climbing the stage to smack Chris Rock for insulting his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during Academy Awards’ live 2022 broadcast.
But according to People, both the lead stars have added a twist to this story for keeping it “lowkey.”
During the sequence, Will Smith is in the middle of a panic attack when detective partner Martin Lawrence strikes him several time to shake him out of it in a nail-biting scenario.
The moment hit the audience correctly in cinemas as it drew many audible reactions from those seated to watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Reportedly, those who got the reference immediately began connecting dots with the Oscars slap.
Critic Owen Gleiberman wrote for Variety, “It’s 'punishing' Smith, making cruel fun of his transgression, and just maybe, in the process, allowing him to crawl out from under the image of it.”