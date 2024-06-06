Prince William subtly hints at family requiring more active royals

Prince William has seemingly hinted that the Royal Family is in dire need of more actively working members.
According to a royal historian, he indicated the future direction after hosting a garden party at the Buckingham Palace on behalf of King Charles recently.
Many younger royals were spotted the event, including Peter Philips, Zara Tindall with husband Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice.
Each didn’t seem to be bothered by attending the bash on May 21, even when it started raining in the middle, as per Mirror.
Only notable people missing were Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, whose absence says it all about Prince William wanting to recruit more people into his inner circle.
Royal expert Kelly Swaby noted, “Prince William included Princess Beatrice, Zara, and Mike Tindall. They are members who know the ropes, but have been on the sideline in recent years.”
“I feel that it is a very subtle way of the Palace recognizing that it needs more people involved,” she added.
Then, the royal commentator went on to point that the Prince of Wales is trying to make King Charles’ monarchy more relevant as well as paving way for himself as the next King.