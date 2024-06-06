Taylor Swift slams Lady Gaga trolls over pregnancy talk

Taylor Swift is rallying behind Lady Gaga as online speculation around her allegedly being ‘pregnant’ gained momentum this week.
After the Poker Face singer shut down pregnancy rumours using lyrics from a song by Swift, the Cruel Summer hit maker threw her weight behind Gaga by commenting on her original post.
Gaga shared a photo of her at the gym, with a caption that used lyrics from Swift’s Down Bad from her latest album The Tortured Poet’s Department. “Not pregnant, just down bad cryin at the gym,” the photo said.
Commenting under it, Swift said, “Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body.”
“Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman,” the Midnights crooner added.
For those unversed, speculation around Gaga being pregnant started after photos of the Applause hit maker from her sister’s rehearsal dinner made rounds online.
Some fans seemed to notice a ‘baby bump’ in the photos from not just the rehearsal dinner, where Gaga stunned in a black mini dress, but also from the wedding, where Gaga chose to wear a tan, off-the-shoulder gown.
However, it is now clear that Gaga is not expecting a baby anytime soon.