Paris Hilton receives PTTOW Icon of the Year award

Paris Hilton has penned a gratitude note after winning the PTTOW Icon of the Year award on Wednesday.
In the lengthy note, the This is Paris star shared that she wants to leave a legacy of “kindness” instead of “glitz and glamour.”
Taking to Instagram on June 5, Paris wrote, “I am incredibly honored to receive the PTTOW Icon of the Year award. Throughout my journey, I’ve always believed that kindness is the key to making a lasting impact.”
She added, “My hope is that my legacy isn’t just about the glitz and glamour, but about the kindness I’ve shown and inspired in others. I want to be remembered for the love and compassion I’ve shared, and for the positive change I’ve helped create in the world through my advocacy work.”
In the shared video, the mother of two recalled her time in the industry and how her first documentary “changed” her life.
“Thank you to @pttow for this incredible honor, and thank you to my amazing fans for being with me every step of the way. Let’s continue to spread love and kindness together,” the caption further read.
On the work front, Paris is releasing her second album, Infinite Icon, on September 6, 2024.