Gigi Hadid pens sweet note for Bradley Cooper amid wedding rumours  

Gigi Hadid has given an adorable nod to her boyfriend, and renowned actor, Bradley Cooper, for his new exciting film.
On Friday, October 10, the popular supermodel turned to her Instagram Stories to promote her partner’s upcoming movie, Is This Thing On?
"Premiere night! Congratulations to my love!" the proud girlfriend penned on her post before adding, "Go see @isthisthingonfilm! Dec. 19 !"
After his 2023 super hit movie Maestro, Cooper is set to appear on big screens alongside Will Arnett, Laura Dern and Andra Day.
Hadid kicked off her post by uploading a photo of herself getting comfy in a screening room to watch the comedy-drama.
Notably, the Guest In Residence CEO did not accompany Cooper for the special premiere of his new movie.
This sweet update comes after a report recently suggested that the two, who were first linked in October 2023, are not ready to take their relationship to the next level.
According to multiple insiders close to the couple, Bradley Cooper is focusing on pre-nuptial documentation and is not in a rush to make things official with Gigi Hadid.
While the 30-year-old fashionista is also not forcing him into the marriage despite his history of dating.
As of now, neither Gigi Hadid’s representatives nor Bradley Cooper’s spokespersons have responded to these ongoing wedding speculations.