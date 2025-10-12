Home / Entertainment

Gigi Hadid pens sweet note for Bradley Cooper amid wedding rumours

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid began dating in October 2023

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Gigi Hadid pens sweet note for Bradley Cooper amid wedding rumours
Gigi Hadid pens sweet note for Bradley Cooper amid wedding rumours  

Gigi Hadid has given an adorable nod to her boyfriend, and renowned actor, Bradley Cooper, for his new exciting film.

On Friday, October 10, the popular supermodel turned to her Instagram Stories to promote her partner’s upcoming movie, Is This Thing On?

"Premiere night! Congratulations to my love!" the proud girlfriend penned on her post before adding, "Go see @isthisthingonfilm! Dec. 19 !"

After his 2023 super hit movie Maestro, Cooper is set to appear on big screens alongside Will Arnett, Laura Dern and Andra Day.

Hadid kicked off her post by uploading a photo of herself getting comfy in a screening room to watch the comedy-drama.

P.C.: Gigi Hadid/Instagram account
P.C.: Gigi Hadid/Instagram account 

Notably, the Guest In Residence CEO did not accompany Cooper for the special premiere of his new movie.

This sweet update comes after a report recently suggested that the two, who were first linked in October 2023, are not ready to take their relationship to the next level.

According to multiple insiders close to the couple, Bradley Cooper is focusing on pre-nuptial documentation and is not in a rush to make things official with Gigi Hadid.

While the 30-year-old fashionista is also not forcing him into the marriage despite his history of dating.

As of now, neither Gigi Hadid’s representatives nor Bradley Cooper’s spokespersons have responded to these ongoing wedding speculations. 

You Might Like:

'Wonder Man' trailer shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II auditioning for superhero role

'Wonder Man' trailer shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II auditioning for superhero role
The 'Candyman' actor's journey to secure the role of his childhood favourite superhero character has been showcased in an exciting trailer

Latin pop artist Fede Dorcaz tragically murdered at age of 29

Latin pop artist Fede Dorcaz tragically murdered at age of 29
Fede Dorcaz shot dead in Mexico after robbers opened fire on him during failed robbery attempt

Nara Smith welcomes her fourth baby at 24 with husband Lucky Blue Smith

Nara Smith welcomes her fourth baby at 24 with husband Lucky Blue Smith
The TikTok star tied the knot with American model Lucky Blue Smith in February 2020

Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins succumbs to injuries in prison attack

Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins succumbs to injuries in prison attack
Ian Watkins was serving a 35-year sentence for multiple child sex offences when the incident occurred

Graham Norton spill beans on worst guest on his show days after Taylor Swift appearance

Graham Norton spill beans on worst guest on his show days after Taylor Swift appearance
The Irish comedian discussed the guest who was 'hell' to interview on his famous show at Henley Literary Festival 2025

Channing Tatum addresses 'Jump Street 3' rumors its possible return

Channing Tatum addresses 'Jump Street 3' rumors its possible return
The 'Magic Mike' star recently appeared in his new film, 'Roofman' which premiered in October this year

'Family Matters' star Darius McCrary arrested near US-Mexico border as fugitive

'Family Matters' star Darius McCrary arrested near US-Mexico border as fugitive
The 'Next Day Air' actor is currently held in a San Diego jail without bail over missing court appearance

‘Invincible’ season 4 set to launch in March 2026: Watch trailer

‘Invincible’ season 4 set to launch in March 2026: Watch trailer
Lee Pace confirmed to join cast of 'Invincible' S4 as Villain Thragg, which intrigued fans regarding forthcoming release

Jennifer Aniston fears rise of AI after deepfake beach snaps go viral

Jennifer Aniston fears rise of AI after deepfake beach snaps go viral
The 'Friends' alum last appeared in her infamous television series, 'The Morning Show' season 4 in September this year

Julia Roberts admits Royal Box blunder at Wimbledon with Benedict Cumberbatch

Julia Roberts admits Royal Box blunder at Wimbledon with Benedict Cumberbatch
The 'Notting Hill' star made an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' with Benedict Cumberbatch

Blake Lively hit with heartbreak after Taylor Swift’s new album marks 'most brutal' snub

Blake Lively hit with heartbreak after Taylor Swift’s new album marks 'most brutal' snub
The 'Gossip Girl' star is 'heartbroken and humiliated' after the 'Lover' singer’s new album seemingly targeted her

Wendy and Eddie Osefo back to their home after fraud charge arrest

Wendy and Eddie Osefo back to their home after fraud charge arrest
The couple had 16 charges, including seven felonies associated with the alleged fraud surpassing $300