Paedophile'Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins succumbs to injuries in prison attack

Disgraced singer and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins, former frontman of Welsh band Lostprophets, was stabbed to death in prison at the age of 48.
The Rooftops star was attacked at HMP Wakefield, which is also called “Monster Mansion” — on Saturday, October 11, 2025.
Paramedics and police immediately rushed to the crime scene, but Watkins was pronounced dead as he succumbed to his injuries.
According to prison sources, the assault seems like a pre-planned knife attack by another inmate who slashed Watkins’ neck.
The prison has been locked down after the incident.
He was jailed in 2013 after what the judge described as crimes that “plunged into new depths of depravity.”
For those unaware, The Last Train Home star was serving a 35-year sentence for multiple child sex offences when the incident occurred.
In 2013, he was arrested after being charged for a rape of a baby, sexual assault of minors, and possession of indecent images.
In August 2023, Watkins was previously attacked and rushed to the hospital with non-fatal injuries after being stabbed by fellow inmates.
The West Yorkshire Police and detectives are currently probing the matter.
Before his conviction, Watkins rose to fame in the early 2000s with Lostprophets, who sold over 3 million albums all across the globe and had several UK Top 10 hits, including Last Train Home and Rooftops, and more, gaining significant traction.
After his sentencing, the band disbanded, and charities described his crimes as “among the worst imaginable.”