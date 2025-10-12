Home / Entertainment

'Wonder Man' trailer shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II auditioning for superhero role

The 'Candyman' actor's journey to secure the role of his childhood favourite superhero character has been showcased in an exciting trailer

  By Hania Jamil
Marvel Entertainment has dropped the official trailer for Wonder Man.

The first full trailer for the Disney+ series features Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling actor desperate to land the role of his childhood idol, Wonder Man. 

Alongside the trailer, Marvel revealed that Wonder Man, which was previously set to debut in December, will now premiere on the streaming platform on January 27.

In the trailer, Simon received a huge shock when acclaimed filmmaker Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić from Superman (2025)) announced that he is going to remake the classic Wonder Man film that Simon adored as a child. 

In his journey to land the role, Simon winds up befriending fellow actor Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who infamously played the "role" of international terrorist the Mandarin in 2013's Iron Man 3, which has been intelligently referred to in the trailer.

Kingsley reprised Trevor in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who co-created and executive produced the series and directed the first episode.

Cretton, currently in production directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day, co-created the show with Andrew Guest (Hawkeye), who also served as the showrunner. 

Wonder Man co-stars X Mayo, Demetrius Grosse, Arian Moayed and Olivia Thirlby.

Created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Don Heck in 1964, in the Marvel Comics, Wonder Man is the alias of Simon Williams, the son of rich industrialist Sanford Williams. 

After Williams Innovations faces financial troubles due to competition with Stark Industries, Simon ends up accepting an offer from Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers.

Over a decade after being a villain to the Avengers, Simon ultimately turns over a new leaf and becomes a longstanding member of the team.

Later on in his career, he develops an interest in acting and moves to LA, where he works as a stuntman and scores minor roles in blockbusters.

Watch Wonder Man trailer here:


