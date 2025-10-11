Nara Smith welcomes her fourth baby at 24 with husband Lucky Blue Smith

Nara and Lucky Blue Smith have welcomed their fourth baby!
The TikTok star, known for her cooking videos and making everything from scratch, shared the heartfelt news on Saturday, October 10, in a joint Instagram post with her husband.
"She's here! Welcome to the world little angel," the captioned read. Nara and Lucky did not reveal any details about the baby's birth, including her face.
In the sweet Instagram post, the young parents could be seen showering the newborn with love, as well as their other three children cuddling up to their baby sibling.
Nara and Lucky are also parents to daughters Rumble Honey, 4, and Whimsy Lou, 18 months, and son Slim Easy, 3.
Nara announced that she and husband Lucky were expecting their fourth baby in June, less than a year after they said they were done having more kids.
"Our little surprise," the two captioned a joint Instagram post, which featured a video of the pair showing PDA outdoors, as Nara's baby bump could be seen on full display.
In July, the influencer posted a video on her TikTok about names she would not be using for her new baby, joking about all the comments she has seen about her bold and unique name choices.
Her real ideas for boy names included Moss, Goody, Champ, Sundae, Silk and Dare. While for girls, she mentioned Velvet Twinkle, Button, Willow Mirror, Merit and Shimmer.