Graham Norton spill beans on worst guest on his show days after Taylor Swift appearance

Graham Norton has shared the guest he had the hardest time with on his BBC chat show, days after Taylor Swift graced the show to promote her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The Graham Norton Show host, who has been leading the programme since 2007, has interviewed the most famous celebrities, ranging from Julia Roberts and Harrison Ford to Lady Gaga and Emma Stone.
However, the star who left a prominent mark in his memory is Mark Wahlberg, who was drunk during the recording.
"If you ever see a drunk person on the show, it's because they've arrived drunk; we have not made that happen," Graham said at Henley Literary Festival 2025 on Friday, October 10.
"Mark Wahlberg was a weird one because when he arrived, he didn't seem drunk. He told me about his film, told me a couple of stories about stunts going wrong or whatever, and then it was only 15 minutes into the show when whatever the hell was in his system really took hold, and it was hell," he explained.
The episode in question aired in 2013 and also featured Sarah Silverman and Michael Fassbender, both of whom struggled to get a word in because of Wahlberg, who was promoting Broken City.
"No one could tell a story," Graham noted.
The 62-year-old added that the only part of the show when another guest was able to share a story was when the Ted actor was asleep.
Moreover, the host debunked the rumour that producers get their guests drunk, stating, "We really don't."
"There'll be a drink waiting for you if you want one and then, while we’re showing a clip or getting the music ready, they might be able to rush in and top you up, but the most you can have is two, three tops. So if anyone does want to appear on the show and be drunk, my tip to you would be pre-load," he said.
Norton previously said he also struggled to interview Mickey Rourke, as he was so drunk.
Elsewhere, the host shared that the guests he would like to appear on the show are Brad Pitt and the British Royal Family members, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Over the years, Graham has remained tight-lipped when it comes to discussing his favourite guest, though the host did once call film producer Harvey Weinstein, now a convicted rapist, the "worst" person he's interviewed.