Latin pop artist Fede Dorcaz tragically murdered at age of 29 

Fede Dorcaz tragically died after being shot during a robbery incident.
The Mirror reported that the 29-year-old Argentina-based singer was killed on Thursday, October 9, after robbers attacked him, and due to resistance, the singer died.
He was reportedly left at a rehearsal for the Mexican version of the BBC dancing competition titled Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy when the accident occurred.
The police officials are investigating the case and have been searching for the four murderers, who ran away after killing Dorcaz.
Notably, the Mexico City Secretariat of Public Safety revealed that Fede was attacked as he tried to exit a ring road and died instantly after being shot in the neck.
"Video surveillance cameras in the area are being analysed to identify the likely perpetrators who, according to initial reports, were travelling on two motorcycles," the spokesperson stated in their statement.
The deceased musician gained popularity for his superhit renditions, including Cara Bonita, which translates to Pretty Face, and Moka, which he had performed with his partner recently.
For the unversed, Fede Dorcaz paired with the singer Mariana Ávila, the duo quickly drew attention from producers for their on-stage chemistry.