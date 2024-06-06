Entertainment

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar unveils 2024 tour dates

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar will kick off the tour on August 8

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar unveils 2024 tour dates
Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar unveils 2024 tour dates

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar has finally announced the 2024 summer tour dates on Wednesday.

The pop band consists of Keanu as a guitarist, Bret Domrose as vocalist and drummer Rob Mailhouse.

Dogstar’s social media post read, "We are stoked to announce a new North American headline tour this August & September.”

"We are having the best time out here on the road interacting with fans at these shows, we wanted to keep it going. For this next U.S. run starting in August, we will be planning to try out some new songs as well — hope to see you out there,” the statement further read.

The band will kick start the tour from August 8 at the Indiana State Fair, and their last stop will be in Maricopa, Arizona on September 21.

As reported by People, the band said in a statement, “When we reunited to try to write some songs, we never knew what an amazing journey we were beginning.”

The trio continued, “The way this record came together was nothing short of magical for us. The fun, the passion and the friendship shines through on these recordings and hopefully the variety of emotions will connect and resonate with everyone the way they do for us."

Tickets for the Dogstar concerts will be available from June 7.

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar unveils 2024 tour dates

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar unveils 2024 tour dates
UN chief slams fossil fuel industry for climate change inaction

UN chief slams fossil fuel industry for climate change inaction
Paris Hilton receives PTTOW Icon of the Year award

Paris Hilton receives PTTOW Icon of the Year award
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals

French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals

Entertainment News

French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Paris Hilton receives PTTOW Icon of the Year award
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s $60m pad up for sale amid divorce rumours?
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Glen Powell shares fruitful love advice he received from his parents
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Julie Bowen reflects on aiding co-star Sarah Hyland through trauma
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Tom Cruise leaves ‘House of the Dragon’ star Olivia Cooke starstruck
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
David Beckham strikes pose with Alinghi Red Bull Racing team
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan host Father’s Day brunch
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Hania Aamir's house help takes dig at 'Heeramandi 2' announcement
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO share ‘exciting’ news about their IVF journey