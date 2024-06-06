Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar unveils 2024 tour dates

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar has finally announced the 2024 summer tour dates on Wednesday.
The pop band consists of Keanu as a guitarist, Bret Domrose as vocalist and drummer Rob Mailhouse.
Dogstar’s social media post read, "We are stoked to announce a new North American headline tour this August & September.”
"We are having the best time out here on the road interacting with fans at these shows, we wanted to keep it going. For this next U.S. run starting in August, we will be planning to try out some new songs as well — hope to see you out there,” the statement further read.
The band will kick start the tour from August 8 at the Indiana State Fair, and their last stop will be in Maricopa, Arizona on September 21.
As reported by People, the band said in a statement, “When we reunited to try to write some songs, we never knew what an amazing journey we were beginning.”
The trio continued, “The way this record came together was nothing short of magical for us. The fun, the passion and the friendship shines through on these recordings and hopefully the variety of emotions will connect and resonate with everyone the way they do for us."
Tickets for the Dogstar concerts will be available from June 7.