Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins   

Elizabeth Olsen has opened up about her acting career with a heartwarming tribute to her twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
In a new interview with People, the 36-year-old American actress shared insights about her journey in the acting world, especially in the shadow of her older twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
While attending the premiere of an A24 film, Elizabeth said, "I think luckily with scripts that work and with actors that come prepared, you're able to just play and be present."
"I think the script did most of the work. I think with, specifically, Joan and Larry's relationship, they've been married for 65 years, and you just kind of trust the banter, with the storytelling and that I think gives the illusion of chemistry," the WandaVision actress noted.
She also continued, "And then also, he brought such a playful energy to the set," before remarking, "I mean more than anything, I always just enjoyed what other people were improvising and ended up being, like, end-of-scene zingers."
Despite belonging to the fashion industry, Elizabeth Olsen’s sisters, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, have supported their sister to pursue her acting choices.
The popular American actress is set to appear in upcoming movies, including A24's romantic comedy, Eternity, and the pre-production vampire film, Flesh of the Gods.