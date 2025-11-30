Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins

The 'Oldboy' actress set to appear in upcoming film, 'Eternity'

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins
Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins   

Elizabeth Olsen has opened up about her acting career with a heartwarming tribute to her twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In a new interview with People, the 36-year-old American actress shared insights about her journey in the acting world, especially in the shadow of her older twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

While attending the premiere of an A24 film, Elizabeth said, "I think luckily with scripts that work and with actors that come prepared, you're able to just play and be present."

"I think the script did most of the work. I think with, specifically, Joan and Larry's relationship, they've been married for 65 years, and you just kind of trust the banter, with the storytelling and that I think gives the illusion of chemistry," the WandaVision actress noted.

She also continued, "And then also, he brought such a playful energy to the set," before remarking, "I mean more than anything, I always just enjoyed what other people were improvising and ended up being, like, end-of-scene zingers."

Despite belonging to the fashion industry, Elizabeth Olsen’s sisters, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, have supported their sister to pursue her acting choices.  

The popular American actress is set to appear in upcoming movies, including A24's romantic comedy, Eternity, and the pre-production vampire film, Flesh of the Gods.   

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role
George Clooney takes hilarious dig at Brad Pitt for taking over the iconic role

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking
Jenna Ortega gets candid about the downside of AI in the media industry

Ed Sheeran lays bare marriage struggles in brutally honest new album 'Play'

Ed Sheeran lays bare marriage struggles in brutally honest new album 'Play'
The 'Photograph' singer's new tracks revealed the strain of Mathematics World Tour placed on his home life

Millie Bobby Brown reveals last name after adoption with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown reveals last name after adoption with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they had welcomed their first child through adoption in August

Priyanka Chopra marks Thanksgiving with gratitude for life’s ‘simple pleasures’

Priyanka Chopra marks Thanksgiving with gratitude for life’s ‘simple pleasures’
The ‘Heads of State’ actress pens a heartfelt message as she posts sweet Thanksgiving photos with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti

Heidi Klum drops bombshell on what her parasite cleanse revealed

Heidi Klum drops bombshell on what her parasite cleanse revealed
The 'Project Runway' host shared that she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz cleansed their bodies

Millie Bobby Brown issues explosive comments on David Harbour bullying reports

Millie Bobby Brown issues explosive comments on David Harbour bullying reports
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown makes major statement about David Harbour amid bullying and harassment allegations

Miley Cyrus ‘very happy’ to reunite with ex Liam Hemsworth after long wait

Miley Cyrus ‘very happy’ to reunite with ex Liam Hemsworth after long wait
The ‘Flowers’ crooner Miley Cyrus parted ways from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth after nearly two years of marriage

Ed Sheeran recounts long reunion with Taylor Swift after engagement reveal

Ed Sheeran recounts long reunion with Taylor Swift after engagement reveal
The 'Bad Habits' singer learned of Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce on Instagram

Shakira reacts to Dua Lipa’s cover of ‘Antología’ during Bogotá show

Shakira reacts to Dua Lipa’s cover of ‘Antología’ during Bogotá show
Dua Lipa paid a heartfelt tribute to Shakira by belting out the lyrics of her hit track ‘Antología’ during Colombia concert

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker celebrate arrival of their second child

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker celebrate arrival of their second child
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker first revealed her pregnancy on July 12

Selena Gomez whips up first surprise meal after marriage with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez whips up first surprise meal after marriage with Benny Blanco
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker drops heartfelt video alongside her husband, Benny Blanco, on Instagram