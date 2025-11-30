Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking

Jenna Ortega has opened up about the dark side of AI usage in the modern era.
The Wednesday star attended a press conference at the Marrakech Film Festival on November 29. She got candid about her fears related the artificial intelligence.
Jenna said, “We just always take things too far, and I think it’s very easy to be terrified, I know I am, of deep uncertainty, It kind of feels like we’ve opened Pandora’s box in a way. In these difficult and confusing times, oftentimes it pushes the artist to speak out more, to do more.”
The actress added, “For there to be this new awakening and passion and protection, and I want to assume and hope that that’s the case. But there’s certain things that AI just isn’t able to replicate. There’s beauty in difficulty and there’s beauty in mistakes, and a computer can’t do that. A computer has no soul.”
Jenna wished that AI “comes to a point where it becomes sort of mental junk food and we feel sick and we don’t know why. I think, as terrible as it is to say, sometimes audiences need to be deprived of something in order to appreciate something again.”
On the work front, she will be next seen in The Galleris, which will release in 2026.