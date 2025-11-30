JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after 'excruciating pain' due to cyst burst

JoJo Siwa ended up in hospital due to "excruciating pain", just a few hours ahead of her Black Friday show.
On Saturday, November 29, the Dance Moms star posted a video clip on TikTo to explain the health scare.
She said, "It was yesterday morning, and I went to the Mall of America to do some morning Black Friday work, and all of a sudden, I was coming back up to my room, told my mom, I was like, 'Hey, I'm gonna have to get myself looked at when I get home. This pain is really bad, but I thought it would pass.”
Jojo added, "I got back up to my room, and I had three hours before the performance, so I was like, 'I'm just gonna lie down and close my eyes, and hope for the best.' I lay down, I closed my eyes, and I was like, 'I can't breathe, this is really bad. Why don't I get in the bathtub?' And that set it off 100 times worse.”
After nearly fainting, she called her mom to handle the situation.
In the health update video, Jojo explained, "[One in hospital], we said [to doctors], 'Look, obviously if something is like we, we need emergency surgery, wrong or something like, obviously there are other options, but there is a lot of people at the Mall of America waiting and counting on this performance.”
After getting an ultrasound, the singer found out that a cyst had "burst and was bleeding into my stomach.”
Later on, Jojo got admitted to the hospistal and revealed that she's doing much better.