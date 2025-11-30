Entertainment

JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after 'excruciating pain' due to cyst burst

Jojo Siwa breaks silence after rushing to hospital just hours before her Black Friday show

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after excruciating pain due to cyst burst
JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after 'excruciating pain' due to cyst burst

JoJo Siwa ended up in hospital due to "excruciating pain", just a few hours ahead of her Black Friday show.

On Saturday, November 29, the Dance Moms star posted a video clip on TikTo to explain the health scare.

She said, "It was yesterday morning, and I went to the Mall of America to do some morning Black Friday work, and all of a sudden, I was coming back up to my room, told my mom, I was like, 'Hey, I'm gonna have to get myself looked at when I get home. This pain is really bad, but I thought it would pass.”

Jojo added, "I got back up to my room, and I had three hours before the performance, so I was like, 'I'm just gonna lie down and close my eyes, and hope for the best.' I lay down, I closed my eyes, and I was like, 'I can't breathe, this is really bad. Why don't I get in the bathtub?' And that set it off 100 times worse.”

After nearly fainting, she called her mom to handle the situation.

In the health update video, Jojo explained, "[One in hospital], we said [to doctors], 'Look, obviously if something is like we, we need emergency surgery, wrong or something like, obviously there are other options, but there is a lot of people at the Mall of America waiting and counting on this performance.”

After getting an ultrasound, the singer found out that a cyst had "burst and was bleeding into my stomach.”

Later on, Jojo got admitted to the hospistal and revealed that she's doing much better.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Billy Wilder's Love in the Afternoon star Lise Bourdin passes away at 99

Billy Wilder's Love in the Afternoon star Lise Bourdin passes away at 99
A French Model died at the age of 99 in her residence

Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance

Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance
Ariana Grande's recent appearances during 'Wicked' events has sparked concerns among fans

Paul Walker’s disturbing autopsy report emerges after 12 years of his death

Paul Walker’s disturbing autopsy report emerges after 12 years of his death
The 'Fast and Furious' star tragically passed away in a fatal car crash back in November 2013

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role
George Clooney takes hilarious dig at Brad Pitt for taking over the iconic role

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins
The 'Oldboy' actress set to appear in upcoming film, 'Eternity'

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking
Jenna Ortega gets candid about the downside of AI in the media industry

Ed Sheeran lays bare marriage struggles in brutally honest new album 'Play'

Ed Sheeran lays bare marriage struggles in brutally honest new album 'Play'
The 'Photograph' singer's new tracks revealed the strain of Mathematics World Tour placed on his home life

Millie Bobby Brown reveals last name after adoption with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown reveals last name after adoption with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they had welcomed their first child through adoption in August

Priyanka Chopra marks Thanksgiving with gratitude for life’s ‘simple pleasures’

Priyanka Chopra marks Thanksgiving with gratitude for life’s ‘simple pleasures’
The ‘Heads of State’ actress pens a heartfelt message as she posts sweet Thanksgiving photos with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti

Heidi Klum drops bombshell on what her parasite cleanse revealed

Heidi Klum drops bombshell on what her parasite cleanse revealed
The 'Project Runway' host shared that she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz cleansed their bodies

Millie Bobby Brown issues explosive comments on David Harbour bullying reports

Millie Bobby Brown issues explosive comments on David Harbour bullying reports
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown makes major statement about David Harbour amid bullying and harassment allegations

Miley Cyrus ‘very happy’ to reunite with ex Liam Hemsworth after long wait

Miley Cyrus ‘very happy’ to reunite with ex Liam Hemsworth after long wait
The ‘Flowers’ crooner Miley Cyrus parted ways from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth after nearly two years of marriage