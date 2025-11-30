Entertainment

A French Model died at the age of 99 in her residence

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Billy Wilder's Love in the Afternoon star Lise Bourdin passes away at 99

A leading French model, Lise Bourdin, has tragically died at the age of 99. 

Before celebrating her 100th birthday, the veteran actress left her fans to mourn on Friday, November 28. 

AFP news service reported that Bourdin's family members confirmed that she peacefully died at her residence in Labastide d’Armagnac, just two days before what would have been her 100th birthday.

The brown-haired, blue-eyed Bourdin also co-starred with Sophia Loren in The River Girl, with Linda Darnell and Vittorio De Sica in It Happens in Roma (1955) and as a pressured fashion magazine editor who suffers a breakdown, with Eddie Constantine in Dishonourable Discharge (1957).

In her old interview, "I made an appointment with [a photographer], and the cover was published immediately."

Born on November 30, 1925, in Néris-les-Bains, Allier, France, Bourdin started out as a model after she met the brother of the owner of Claudine magazine; he saw her at a train station in Paris and followed her.

Lise Bourdin was married only once, very briefly to Brazilian industrialist Roberto Seabra, and then had a 30-year relationship with Raymond Marcellin, onetime Interior Minister of France, before he died in 2004.     

