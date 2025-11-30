Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown reveals last name after adoption with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they had welcomed their first child through adoption in August

Millie Bobby Brown has announced a surprising last-name change after she and Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby.

During the conversation with VT alongside, the Stranger Things star revealed the bombshell ob her last name with co-star Noah Schnapp.

She married Jake Bongiovi last year, and in August announced they had welcomed their first child through adoption.

When Noah was questioned about Millie’s full name, he replied, “It's Millie Bonnie Brown.”

The Enola Holmes actress said, “Well, now...,” which prompted him to interrupt the conversation with, “Millie Bonnie Brown Bongiovi,” before also including Bobby.

Millie corrected him and explained, “No Bobby. Start again.”

Noah noted, “Millie Bonnie Brown -,” but was stopped when the actress added, “Drop the Brown.”

Her castmate couldn’t stop laughing when he admitted he didn’t know her full name, leading Millie to quip, “Drop the Brown — it’s just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi.”

Millie’s conversation showed that the Damsel actress has taken her husband's last name - and dropped her own.

Earlier this year in March, she also shared her middle name for the first time during a conversation with Buzzfeed UK.

“My middle name is Bonnie,” she said, her fellow actor Chris Pratt questioned if her full name was Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown.

She replied, “No. It's no Bobby. It's Millie Bonnie Brown...I've never told anyone that.”

To note, Millie Bobby Brown is currently enjoying the success of the Stranger Things as she plays the main protagonist Eleven (also known as El or Jane Hopper) in the popular Netflix science fiction series.

