Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance

Ariana Grande's recent appearances during 'Wicked' events has sparked concerns among fans

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance

The Into You star has fired back against ongoing body-shaming as she promotes Wicked: For Good.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ariana reposted an emotional interview from last year, urging critics to stop discussing her appearance.

The 32-year-old actress wrote, “Resharing this as a loving reminder to all.”

In the interview, filmed during the first Wicked promo tour, Ariana emotionally stated public comments about people’s looks are “really dangerous.”

The 7 Rings artist further explained that she has remained under the spotlight since her teenage era, saying, “I’ve been a specimen in a petri dish since I was 16 or 17.”

Ariana continued, no matter how she looks, critics always find something faulty to comment.

The Side to Side singer also went on to add that how she relies on friends and family for support and emphasised that many different body types can be healthy.

Ariana’s recent appearances during Wicked events has sparked concerns among fans, with many commenting on her slim physique and bodyshaming her.

Despite the scrutiny, Grande continues to speak out against judgment and encourages kindness toward others.

