Ed Sheeran lays bare marriage struggles in brutally honest new album 'Play'

Ed Sheeran bares the truth about his marriage in his latest album, revealing intimate details in a brutally honest album, Play.
His album release in September, featuring 13 extra songs revealed the challenges of his marital life.
On Problems, he sang about trying to repair challenges in his relationship.
“Flowers in our garden are dying. When did the water run dry? Who can tell? But you want the truth, we’re not fine,” the lyrics read.
The lyrics added, “We got problems, and we don’t know how to solve them.”
In his song Regrets, the Shape of You singer appears to reflect on the toll his three-year + - = ÷ x (“Mathematics”) Tour took on his relationship with wife Cherry Seaborn’s daughters, Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3,
“You’re too young to understand that Daddy’s coming home. Every time I leave the house, you think I’m forever gone,” he sang in the song.
Ed Sheeran added, “Guess it’s from the hundred calls, goodnights on the telephone. See this tour, I’ve gotta get it done, but why though? Missed out on so much, I really need to make it up.”
In his song War Problems, the Photograph singer also highlighted few struggles within his marriage with Seaborn, 33.
“Every day we feel deflated. Tryna roll with all the changes. Reality of what we’ve created,” the lyrics stated.
It added, “There’s no one above or below you, you are all I want. But I feel that it’s not enough, to just offer you my love.”
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have been married since 2019 and have two daughters