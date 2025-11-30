Paul Walker’s disturbing autopsy report emerges after 12 years of his death  

Paul Walker's 12th death anniversary brought back emotions and tears as his old autopsy report resurfaced.
On Sunday, November 30, the Fast and Furious actor's fans commemorated his 12th death anniversary, who tragically passed away in a fatal car accident back in 2013.
However, on this somber occasion, Walker's autopsy report emerged, which details that the deceased actor suffered multiple broken bones, including his pelvis, collarbone and jaw.
His body is said to have been so badly burned that none of his organs were suitable for donation.
Notably, the further details revealed the disturbing discovery that Walker, "could have taken a few breaths after impact as bits of soot were found in his trachea."
"Roger backed into the garage, and Paul jumped in and said, 'Hey, let's go for a drive, so they went for a little drive, and this is what happened," it reported.
Fans' tribute to Paul Walker's 12 death anniversary:
As these details garnered traction on social media, fans began paying tribute to the late artist on his 12th death anniversary.
One fan commented, "12 years ago today, Paul Walker passed away. Rest in peace to a legend."
"A generation grew up wanting to drive because of him fr," a second noted.
A third wrote on X, "Still hurts man, hey, we’re going to keep his legacy alive and moving forward."
For the unversed, Paul Walker died while production was ongoing for Furious 7.
Universal announced an indeterminate hiatus on the production following his death as they discussed how to move forward with Walker’s family.