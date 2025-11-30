James Cameron's much-awaited film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' set to rule hearts  

James Cameron's highly anticipated film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has reportedly been predicted to break records.
The upcoming movie is reported to be the longest film in the franchise as compared to the previous instalments.
According to media reports, the third instalment in James' epic saga will take audiences back to Pandora for a new chapter, and major theatre chains, including IMAX, Cineplex, and AMC, have listed its runtime at 195 minutes (3 hours and 15 minutes).
In an old interview, the Titanic director revealed that Avatar 4 is not guaranteed, despite having a quarter of it already filmed.
He spoke about the franchise’s massive financial demands while talking to The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast.
"That’s up to him, it’s his money… I can answer the question in the following way: it is one metric f**k ton of money, which means we have to make two metric f**k tons of money to make a profit," the Canadian filmmaker noted.
He continued saying, "If it all ends with this film, that’s OK. Because it’s not a cliffhanger ending. It all resolves in a very satisfying way."
For the unversed, Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to be released on December 19, 2025.