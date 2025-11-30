Entertainment

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
George Clooney has opened up about a beef with Brad Pitt after he took over a 1990s movie role.

The Hollywood bigwigs used to often audition for the same roles back in the days. The F1 star once landed a role in Thelma & Louise that George really wanted.

During a chat with The Times, the filmmaker shared, “So, I was in TV. I was making a good living, but back then, actors would say, ‘Well, I’m a film actor – I just happen to be doing TV. And I got to the final test for a role in Thelma & Louise. And, motherf***er, Brad got it.”

Clooney, who’s a good friend of Brad, adimitted that he didn’t watch Thelma & Louise for years because he was annoyed.

He added, “The part launched his career in film. He was doing sitcoms and crap before, so when it was the thing that could’ve launched me? F***! He gives me s***. But, of course, when I saw it, I was, like, well, it had to be that guy.”

The best frint duo has previously worked togeather on 2024 film, Wolfs.

On the work front, George will be next seen in in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly.

