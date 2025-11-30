Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra marks Thanksgiving with gratitude for life’s ‘simple pleasures’

The ‘Heads of State’ actress pens a heartfelt message as she posts sweet Thanksgiving photos with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti

  • By Sidra Khan
This Thanksgiving, Priyanka Chopra is simply “grateful” for the “simple pleasures of life!”

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, November 29, the Heads of State actress posted a large carousel of heartwarming glimpses along with a sweet message as she celebrated the special holiday, expressing gratitude.

The Bollywood diva, who was in India for her new film with Mahesh Babu and S.S. Rajamouli, recently returned to the US for “a quick minute,” in order to mark Thanksgiving with her husband, Nick Jonas, daughter, Malti Marie, and the family.

“Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder and love all around me.,” she captioned.

Expressing gratitude, she continued, “This thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes. Im so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier.”

“After spending so long away from home, I’m just reminding myself one of the best things in life is being able to be surrounded by your loved ones. With immense gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating,” the Barfi actress concluded.

The beautiful gallery opened with a swoon-worthy snap of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their little girl, Malti Marie, basking in the sunlight in a garden as they warmly embraced each other while lying on the grass.

It also featured peeks into their joyful family time, special Thanksgiving feast with the family, and loving moments with their daughter.

