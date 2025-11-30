‘Zootopia 2’ sends fans into frenzy with $38.5 million box office win

Zootopia 2 has become talk of the town with 38.5 million earning at the box office.
As per Variety, the Disney film $38.5 million from 4,000 domestic theaters on Friday.
Some reports suggested that the animated sequel will gross upwards of $155 million over the first five days of release.
The official synopsis of the film read, “Detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who turns the mammal metropolis of Zootopia upside down. Testing their growing partnership like never before, they go under cover in new parts of town to crack the case.”
While Zootopia 2 falls short in dethroning Moana 2 as the top Thanksgiving week earner ($225 million over five days), it would still rank among the biggest Turkey Day blockbusters, surpassing Frozen II ($125 million) and Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($109 million).
The Jared Bush and Byron Howard directorial reunites Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they tackle a new case involving a mysterious reptilian outsider. The film explores themes of prejudice, diversity, and the importance of embracing differences.
Notably, the voice actors of the movie includes Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Alan Tudyk, and Tommy Chong, Ke Huy Quan, Quinta Brunson, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg and David Strathairn.