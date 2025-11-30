Entertainment

‘Zootopia 2’ sends fans into frenzy with $38.5 million box office win

‘Zootopia 2’ voiceover cast includes Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Don Lake, Nate Torrence, Tommy Chong

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
‘Zootopia 2’ sends fans into frenzy with $38.5 million box office win
‘Zootopia 2’ sends fans into frenzy with $38.5 million box office win

Zootopia 2 has become talk of the town with 38.5 million earning at the box office.

As per Variety, the Disney film $38.5 million from 4,000 domestic theaters on Friday.

Some reports suggested that the animated sequel will gross upwards of $155 million over the first five days of release.

The official synopsis of the film read, “Detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who turns the mammal metropolis of Zootopia upside down. Testing their growing partnership like never before, they go under cover in new parts of town to crack the case.”

While Zootopia 2 falls short in dethroning Moana 2 as the top Thanksgiving week earner ($225 million over five days), it would still rank among the biggest Turkey Day blockbusters, surpassing Frozen II ($125 million) and Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($109 million).

The Jared Bush and Byron Howard directorial reunites Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they tackle a new case involving a mysterious reptilian outsider. The film explores themes of prejudice, diversity, and the importance of embracing differences.

Notably, the voice actors of the movie includes Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Alan Tudyk, and Tommy Chong, Ke Huy Quan, Quinta Brunson, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg and David Strathairn.

Advertisement
Advertisement

James Cameron's much-awaited film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' set to rule hearts

James Cameron's much-awaited film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' set to rule hearts
The 'Titanic' director's new film, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is slated to be released in December this year

Billy Wilder's Love in the Afternoon star Lise Bourdin passes away at 99

Billy Wilder's Love in the Afternoon star Lise Bourdin passes away at 99
A French Model died at the age of 99 in her residence

JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after 'excruciating pain' due to cyst burst

JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after 'excruciating pain' due to cyst burst
Jojo Siwa breaks silence after rushing to hospital just hours before her Black Friday show

Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance

Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance
Ariana Grande's recent appearances during 'Wicked' events has sparked concerns among fans

Paul Walker’s disturbing autopsy report emerges after 12 years of his death

Paul Walker’s disturbing autopsy report emerges after 12 years of his death
The 'Fast and Furious' star tragically passed away in a fatal car crash back in November 2013

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role
George Clooney takes hilarious dig at Brad Pitt for taking over the iconic role

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins
The 'Oldboy' actress set to appear in upcoming film, 'Eternity'

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking
Jenna Ortega gets candid about the downside of AI in the media industry

Ed Sheeran lays bare marriage struggles in brutally honest new album 'Play'

Ed Sheeran lays bare marriage struggles in brutally honest new album 'Play'
The 'Photograph' singer's new tracks revealed the strain of Mathematics World Tour placed on his home life

Millie Bobby Brown reveals last name after adoption with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown reveals last name after adoption with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they had welcomed their first child through adoption in August

Priyanka Chopra marks Thanksgiving with gratitude for life’s ‘simple pleasures’

Priyanka Chopra marks Thanksgiving with gratitude for life’s ‘simple pleasures’
The ‘Heads of State’ actress pens a heartfelt message as she posts sweet Thanksgiving photos with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti

Heidi Klum drops bombshell on what her parasite cleanse revealed

Heidi Klum drops bombshell on what her parasite cleanse revealed
The 'Project Runway' host shared that she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz cleansed their bodies