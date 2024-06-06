Entertainment

Kim Kardashian reveals why she's never felt the need for therapy

  • June 06, 2024
Kim Kardashian has opened up about her approach to mental health, sharing that she has never sought therapy thanks to her supportive network of friends.

During her candid discussion at the latest episode of The Kardashians, premiering on Hulu, the SKIMS founder shared, “It makes me feel so good that everyone wanted to come out and celebrate and have dinner with us. So tonight, I just want to celebrate with my girls, and I think all of us just need that sometimes.”

In the episode, Kim celebrated her 43rd birthday in October 2023 with a star-studded private bash at Beverly Hills.

The birthday bash was attended by mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, including her close friends Hailey Bieber, Ivanka Trump, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Lauren Sánchez.

Kim added, "[They are] officially the 'lifers' that I talk about.”

Kim continued while talking to camera after her friend group introduced themselves, "My friend circle, I always say I hit the jackpot in the friends department. Spending my 43rd birthday with all the girls that inspire me and motivate me is just really special."

"This week, in particular, has been complete chaos, but honestly, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my friends, like I have the best friends and they're super supportive," she explained.

The SKKN founder expressed, "I think that's probably why I've never seen a therapist, [it] is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me."

Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis, and Ashley Kassan—members of Kim's long-time inner circle—were also present during the celebration.

