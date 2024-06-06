Here’s how Taylor Swift made Travis Kelce 'jealous'

Taylor Swift’s Lover Travis Kelce is reportedly getting “jealous” of her good looking colleagues.
The NFL star is not happy with Taylor being surrounded by good-looking dancers, as reported by Life & Style.
An insider told the media outlet about the footballer, “He trusts Taylor but that doesn’t mean he’s fine seeing her surrounded by all these hot guys.”
The source noted that Travis does not like when someone else gives his girlfriend attention, although he seemed perfectly secure about his position in the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s life.
“He’s a very macho, Alpha-male guy, his ego gets triggered pretty easily, and even if these guys don’t stand a chance with her he still has major pangs of jealousy. Especially when he sees her getting showered with attention by them.” the insider continued.
While highlighting the old-school mentality of the player, the source explained, “He comes from the old-school mentality where other men are automatically competition so of course this gets under his skin, even if they do work for her.”
The insider concluded, “You can bet he’ll be pushing for her to hire nothing but female dancers for her next tour.”