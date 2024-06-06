Entertainment

Here’s how Taylor Swift made Travis Kelce 'jealous'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started went public about their relationship in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Here’s how Taylor Swift made Travis Kelce 'jealousy'
Here’s how Taylor Swift made Travis Kelce 'jealousy'

Taylor Swift’s Lover Travis Kelce is reportedly getting “jealous” of her good looking colleagues.

The NFL star is not happy with Taylor being surrounded by good-looking dancers, as reported by Life & Style.

An insider told the media outlet about the footballer, “He trusts Taylor but that doesn’t mean he’s fine seeing her surrounded by all these hot guys.”

The source noted that Travis does not like when someone else gives his girlfriend attention, although he seemed perfectly secure about his position in the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s life.

“He’s a very macho, Alpha-male guy, his ego gets triggered pretty easily, and even if these guys don’t stand a chance with her he still has major pangs of jealousy. Especially when he sees her getting showered with attention by them.” the insider continued.

While highlighting the old-school mentality of the player, the source explained, “He comes from the old-school mentality where other men are automatically competition so of course this gets under his skin, even if they do work for her.”

The insider concluded, “You can bet he’ll be pushing for her to hire nothing but female dancers for her next tour.”

Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert

Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert
Nicole Kidman shares ‘exciting’ news about ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

Nicole Kidman shares ‘exciting’ news about ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3
Michael B. Jordan excited to work with Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend 2’

Michael B. Jordan excited to work with Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend 2’
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’

Entertainment News

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Kim Kardashian reveals why she's never felt the need for therapy
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar unveils 2024 tour dates
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Paris Hilton receives PTTOW Icon of the Year award
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s $60m pad up for sale amid divorce rumours?
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Glen Powell shares fruitful love advice he received from his parents
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Julie Bowen reflects on aiding co-star Sarah Hyland through trauma
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Tom Cruise leaves ‘House of the Dragon’ star Olivia Cooke starstruck
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
David Beckham strikes pose with Alinghi Red Bull Racing team
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour