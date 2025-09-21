Jake Bongiovi drops rare romantic post for Millie Bobby Brown on 1st anniversary

Home / Entertainment

  By Sidra Khan
Jake Bongiovi is so in love with Millie Bobby Brown!

On Sunday, September 21, the 23-year-old American model and actor took to Instagram to post a rare loving tribute to his beautiful wife as they marked one year of their marriage.

Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Bongiovi wrote, “One year in the books, many more to go. I love you so much my beautiful wife. Happy anniversary.”

Accompanying the romantic wish was a gush-worthy click of the lovebirds from their wedding day.

The photo showed the couple holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes during a romantic walk, with Brown looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a lacy white wedding dress and Bongiovi exuding charm in a classic black suit with a bow tie.

Fans’ reaction:

Soon after Jake Bongiovi dropped the heartwarming post, his and Millie Bobby Brown’s fans flooded the comments with their sweet reactions and lovely wishes.

“It’s seriously been a year already?? WHAT,” a fan wrote astonishingly.

Another sweetly gushed, “You are amazing guys ! So Happy for you.”

“So proud of you. How fast was this year happy anniversary and god bless you and your kid,” added a third.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi:

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2024 and announced their wedding publicly on October 2 via Instagram.

In August 2025, the lovebirds announced they have adopted a baby girl.

