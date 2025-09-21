Home / Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson earns praise from Dana White for 'The Smashing Machine' role

The 'Moana' star is set to appear in new film, 'The Smashing Machine,' scheduled for release in October

  By Fatima Hassan
Dwayne Johnson has not only won his fans' hearts, but he has also earned heartfelt praise from his former wrestling club for his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.

The American businessman and the Ultimate Fighting Championship President, Dana White, recently applauded the actor’s exceptional work in his new sports drama film.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood, the 56-year-old entrepreneur said he is not the biggest fan of action movies, but The Smashing Machine has caught his attention.

"So, 'The Rock' flew out to Vegas and showed it to me first, and it's unbelievable. Now, what happens is a lot of times these guys that make fight movies want me to see the fight movies," White told the outlet.

He continued explaining, "And they come and they screen them for me, and I don't like 'em. There's nothing worse than sitting there with a guy who wrote, produced, and directed this movie and going, 'So, what do you think?"

These heartfelt comments from Dana White come as Dwayne Johnson is currently promoting his highly anticipated action movie, The Smashing Machine.

The forthcoming movie will premiere in the theatres on Friday, October 3rd, 2025. 

In the new movie, Johnson will portray the role of a MMA fighter as Mark Kerr, who reaches the peak of his career but faces personal hardships along the way.  

