 ‘Wicked: For Good’s final trailer release date revealed

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have recently dropped the release date of final trailer of highly anticipated movie, Wicked: For Good.
Both stars along with official social media account have confirmed that the final trailer will drop on Wednesday, September 24.
The announcement of the new trailer comes two months ahead of the movie release in theatres on November 21.
It is pertinent to mention that the first trailer of the two-part movie musical was released back in June.
Interestingly, fans have expressed their happiness over the news.
One wrote, “I can’t believe we are so close to getting the movie, sobbing.”
Another remarked, “This era has my heart forever. I'm not ready for it to end.”
“I’ve waited all year for this,” said a third one.
Last week, Republic Records and Verve Records has announced the release date and full track list for the forthcoming movie.
The Wicked: For Good complete soundtrack will be launched on the same day as the movie’s theatrical release.
Earlier, Jon M. Chu spoke to Empire Magazine on Glinda and Elphaba’s evolving bond in the upcoming movie.
“There’s no real endgame for friendship: no wedding, no baby,” said the director.
“The test for friendship is the darkness, the fight, the saving each other, and it explores all these things. Friendship often has to end in our lives, but it doesn’t devalue the moment,” he added.