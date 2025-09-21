Jennifer Garner reacts as Ben Affleck's fears over John Miller wedding rumors 

Jennifer Garner has seemingly responded after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, voiced his concerns over wedding rumours with her boyfriend, John Miller.
On Saturday, September 20, the Elektra starlet turned to her Instagram account to share the heartfelt video to celebrate her most "favourite day of the year."
In the shared footage, Garner compiled several viral TikTok trends showing crazy dance moves from around the globe.
The critically-acclaimed actress also included a superhit rendition, I Like To Move It, by the popular American hip hop band, Reel 2 Real.
"My very favourite day of the year. Happy #NationalDanceDay, everyone!" the mother-of-three stated in her caption.
This celebratory move by Garner comes after a report suggested that her former partner, Ben Affleck, recently raised his fears over the ongoing wedding rumours with her new boyfriend.
RadarOnline.com reported that an insider close to the Batman actor revealed his true feelings after learning the actress's upcoming plans with Miller.
"For Ben, it's torture; he was clinging to the hope she'd have second thoughts and call it off, but now that's clearly not happening," the tipster added.
The source additionally noted, "He has to get his head around the fact she'll be officially wed and tied down to someone else who's going to be living under the same roof and spending time with his kids."
As of now, Jennifer Garner, who parted ways with Ben Affleck in 2018, has not officially responded to these ongoing wedding speculations with John Miller.
For those unaware, the 13 Going on 30 actress has been dating John Miller shortly after she filed for divorce from the Air director.