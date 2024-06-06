Hollywood

Nicole Kidman shares ‘exciting’ news about ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon teased a potential 'Big Little Lies' season 3

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Nicole Kidman shares ‘exciting’ news about potential ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3
Nicole Kidman shares ‘exciting’ news about ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

Nicole Kidman and her co-star Reese Witherspoon have shared some “exciting” news about the hit series, Big Little Lies.

The duo recently had a candid discussion about their show at Vanity Fair. Kidman shared that she needs to “shut up” after accidentally slipping out the news about season 3 due to “excitement.”


She said, “There’s a whole thing about how you should never talk about something until you’ve done it because if you talk about doing it then it’s the dopamine hit of doing it and you feel like you’ve done it. It’s a scientific study.”

Kidman revealed the new updates about the show, “We’re moving fast and furious. Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. We’re in good shape.”

The Just Go with It starlet revealed that her daughter suggested making a third season after watching the first two.

“she’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise,’” Kidman explained.

Earlier this year, the HBO and Max content CEO, Casey Bloys, told Variety that he is prepared for Big Little Lies season 3.

Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert

Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert
Nicole Kidman shares ‘exciting’ news about ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

Nicole Kidman shares ‘exciting’ news about ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3
Michael B. Jordan excited to work with Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend 2’

Michael B. Jordan excited to work with Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend 2’
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’

Hollywood News

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Michael B. Jordan excited to work with Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend 2’
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Travis Kelce doesn’t believe in washing feet regularly
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 first look hints at fast approaching romance
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Britney Spears romancing ex-fiancé Jason Trawick again?
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Taylor Swift had her earring ‘yanked out’ by Sam Ryder in public
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Will Smith takes multitasking to next level in 'Bad Boys 4’ BTS video
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
‘Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel reveals secret behind Queen Charlotte’s swan wig
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Halsey drops new single ‘The End’ amid health battle
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie officially confirmed by Netflix with Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’
Rihanna thrown under the bus for debuting new hairstyle