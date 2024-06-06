Nicole Kidman shares ‘exciting’ news about ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

Nicole Kidman and her co-star Reese Witherspoon have shared some “exciting” news about the hit series, Big Little Lies.
The duo recently had a candid discussion about their show at Vanity Fair. Kidman shared that she needs to “shut up” after accidentally slipping out the news about season 3 due to “excitement.”
She said, “There’s a whole thing about how you should never talk about something until you’ve done it because if you talk about doing it then it’s the dopamine hit of doing it and you feel like you’ve done it. It’s a scientific study.”
Kidman revealed the new updates about the show, “We’re moving fast and furious. Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. We’re in good shape.”
The Just Go with It starlet revealed that her daughter suggested making a third season after watching the first two.
“she’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise,’” Kidman explained.
Earlier this year, the HBO and Max content CEO, Casey Bloys, told Variety that he is prepared for Big Little Lies season 3.