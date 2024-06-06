Michael B. Jordan excited to work with Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend 2’

Michael B. Jordan has sparked excitement among fans with recent updates on the highly anticipated sequel to I Am Legend.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the Creed star shared the news, “We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par.”
Jordan added, “It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him.”
He noted further, “Being somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited.”
Meanwhile, Will Smith, who portrays Dr. Robert Neville in the film, shared with Entertainment Tonight, earlier in previous month that the upcoming sequel is “looking good.”
He added, “[We have some] really solid ideas… I think [Michael and I are] going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that.”
To note, in March 2022, a sequel of I Am Legend was originally revealed, with Smith slated to return opposite Jordan, a new cast member.