Cara Delevingne pens sweet note for Minke on their 2nd anniversary

Cara Delevingne has written a heartwarming message for her girlfriend, Minke, on their 2nd anniversary.
The Only Murders in the Building star posted a couple of pictures from the Italy vacation with Minke on her social media.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Cara penned, “Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things (red heart emoji)These past two years have been A LOT of life.”
She continued, “A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with. I cannot imagine living life without you. I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on).”
The Paper Towns actress and her girlfriend started dating in 2022.
Cara concluded the post, “Here’s to many more years being us… keep scrolling to see a spontaneous photoshoot in Venice, which we thought was a photography lesson. So happy we went through with it (heart emoji) @minke.”