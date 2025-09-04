Taylor Swift's baby plans unveiled amid house-hunting with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning the next chapter of their lives after becoming an engaged couple.
As per the sources, the head-over-heels pair are eager to start a family, with Taylor hoping for a "honeymoon baby."
The Love Story crooner announced her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on August 26, after two years together, with a dreamy Instagram post.
"Taylor doesn't want to wait – she'd love the baby to follow the wedding as soon as possible," a source told Heat magazine, adding that she is sure Travis will make a "wonderful father."
The 14-time Grammy winner has long gone public about her desire to start a family and raise children.
On the other hand, Taylor and Travis's wedding is not happening anytime soon, as they might wait till the end of Travis' NFL season, which will be concluded in February 2026 if the Chiefs mange to be in the long run for another Super Bowl.
"The consensus is that they won't be walking down the aisle until spring at the earliest," the insider revealed.
While the wedding will happen by Summer 2026, Taylor reportedly wants "at least two kids," with honeymoon being the ideal time to start trying. Friends have shared that she feels ready for this next big step in her life.
For now, the pair are enjoying being engaged before turning to the details.
Meanwhile, the couple is reportedly looking for a place to call home as they prepare for marriage. Sources say the couple toured an $18 million estate in Hunting Valley, Ohio, with 61 acres, six bedrooms, a pool, and a wine cellar.
Locals told Page Six the house has sat mostly empty since the owner's death in 2020.
According to insiders, they are looking into various locations before deciding the final place to put down roots as they plan their future together.