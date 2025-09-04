Home / Entertainment

'Wuthering Heights' erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice

The 1847 novel live adaptation saw an unexpected romance between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

Wuthering Heights erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice
'Wuthering Heights' erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice

Emerald Fennell's highly anticipated movie starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi has released its trailer, and the internet has questions about some of the production choices.

On Wednesday, September 3, the literature fans saw the first look of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel live adaptation, which featured some intimate scenes with an erotic vibe to it.

Fans of the classic novel were quick to point out the difference from the book and how it did not honour Emily's legacy.

One user on X noted, "Emily Bronte is rising from her grave as we speak because why did they turn wuthering heights into fifty shades of heathcliff and cathy."

While another social media post appreciated the cinemicrography of the upcoming project but questioned the plot, penning, "visually pretty but entirely hollow & wrong. this has nothing to do with wuthering heights."

A third X post shared, "Seriously though if emrald fennell wanted to make an erotic period drama i wish she would have just used an original story instead of whitewashing wuthering heights."

Meanwhile, some fans expressed their confusion about the choice of music, as the trailer featured an original track by Charlie XCX.

Many fans failed to understand the decision of using the Apple singer's music in a movie set in 1770s.

Margot plays Catherine Earnshaw, while Jacob will star as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights along with Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

The live adaptation is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.

Watch the Wuthering Heights trailer here:

Wuthering Heights trailer 



You Might Like:

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment
The American model welcomed daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September 2020

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight
The 'Mission: Impossible' star has put his Brad Pitt rivalry behind him as he focused on Pedro Pascal’s rapid rise

Paul Mescal to sing in Beatles biopics, gushes over meeting Paul McCartney

Paul Mescal to sing in Beatles biopics, gushes over meeting Paul McCartney
The Irish actor will star in the Fab Four biopics alongside Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Harris Dickinson

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence on explosive allegations

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence on explosive allegations
Mandy Teefey shuts down shocking claims about her erratic behaviour

Taylor Swift's baby plans unveiled amid house-hunting with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's baby plans unveiled amid house-hunting with Travis Kelce
The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are reportedly searching for a perfect home to settle in the future

Dakota Johnson set to shine at Zurich Film Festival with Golden Eye honor

Dakota Johnson set to shine at Zurich Film Festival with Golden Eye honor
Dakota Johnson to open 21st Zurich Film Festival and receive prestigious Golden Eye award

Sabrina Carpenter dishes exes' reactions to being featured in her songs

Sabrina Carpenter dishes exes' reactions to being featured in her songs
Sabrina Carpenter reveals that her exes are ‘pretty flattered’ by single written about them

Gracie Abrams, Jon Bon Jovi feature in Elton John for sweet summer post

Gracie Abrams, Jon Bon Jovi feature in Elton John for sweet summer post
The 'Cold Heart' singer delights fans with star-studded summer photo-dump

MGK, Megan Fox reunite for sweet family day with daughter Saga

MGK, Megan Fox reunite for sweet family day with daughter Saga
Megan Fox and MGK called it quits in November last year just weeks after announcing their pregnancy

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife gives shocking verdict on Katy Perry‘s split

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife gives shocking verdict on Katy Perry‘s split
Miranda Kerr opens up about ex-husband Orlando Bloom's breakup from Katy Perry

Rolling Ray, reality TV star dies at 28: What was the cause of death?

Rolling Ray, reality TV star dies at 28: What was the cause of death?
Rolling Ray's mom Sazola Nay confirms rappers' death news just a day before his birthday via an emotional Facebook post

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's ‘casual’ romance heats up over Labor Day

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's ‘casual’ romance heats up over Labor Day
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun spend quality time together on special holiday amid romance