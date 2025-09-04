'Wuthering Heights' erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice

Emerald Fennell's highly anticipated movie starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi has released its trailer, and the internet has questions about some of the production choices.
On Wednesday, September 3, the literature fans saw the first look of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel live adaptation, which featured some intimate scenes with an erotic vibe to it.
Fans of the classic novel were quick to point out the difference from the book and how it did not honour Emily's legacy.
One user on X noted, "Emily Bronte is rising from her grave as we speak because why did they turn wuthering heights into fifty shades of heathcliff and cathy."
While another social media post appreciated the cinemicrography of the upcoming project but questioned the plot, penning, "visually pretty but entirely hollow & wrong. this has nothing to do with wuthering heights."
A third X post shared, "Seriously though if emrald fennell wanted to make an erotic period drama i wish she would have just used an original story instead of whitewashing wuthering heights."
Meanwhile, some fans expressed their confusion about the choice of music, as the trailer featured an original track by Charlie XCX.
Many fans failed to understand the decision of using the Apple singer's music in a movie set in 1770s.
Margot plays Catherine Earnshaw, while Jacob will star as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights along with Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.
The live adaptation is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.