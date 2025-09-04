Home / Entertainment

Paul Mescal to sing in Beatles biopics, gushes over meeting Paul McCartney

The Irish actor will star in the Fab Four biopics alongside Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Harris Dickinson

Paul Mescal has confessed that he will be doing his own singing in the upcoming four biopics of The Beatles, where he will portray the band member Paul McCartney.

Asked if he had met the Hey Jude singer, Paul noted, "I have, yeah. He's an extraordinary man, like to spend any time – it’s a crazy sentence to say that I've spent time with that man, let alone play him."

The Normal People actor also confirmed that he will be doing his own singing in the upcoming films.

Helmed by Sam Mendes, the upcoming Beatles project is set to star Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn alongside Paul as the Fab Four.

In the highly anticipated films, Barry will play Ringo Starr, Harris will do his version of John Lennon, while Joseph will portray the lead guitarist, George Harrison.

The films will all be released in April 2028 and have been described as “bingeable” by Sam.

Moreover, in May, Paul's castmate, Barry, discussed meeting Ringo Starr prior to playing the drummer in the films.

Describing his nerves at meeting the legend, the Irishman said, "When I was talking to him, I couldn't look at him. I was nervous, like right now. But he's like, 'You can look at me.'"

However, not every cast member had the opportunity to meet the musician they will be portraying in the films.

John Lennon's sister Julia Baird spoke in April about Harris playing her late brother, who passed away in December 1980, said she believed an actor from Liverpool should definitely play him.

"No one else can get that Liverpool intonation," she said, "nobody."

Notably, Paul Mescal has a busy year ahead with Hamnet set to hit theatres on November 27 and The History of Sound on September 12.

