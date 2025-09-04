Home / Entertainment

Dakota Johnson set to shine at Zurich Film Festival with Golden Eye honor

Dakota Johnson to open 21st Zurich Film Festival and receive prestigious Golden Eye award


Dakota Johnson has been announced to open Zurich Film Festival this year.

ZFF also revealed in the press release that the Fifty Shades of Grey star will be honoured with the Golden Eye for her role in Splitsville and her “outstanding” career.

The organization stated that Dakota has “established herself as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation”, adding that she has joined the “ranks of actresses who successfully navigate between Hollywood mainstream and independent cinema.”

Christian Jungen, ZFF director, also praised the Hollywood star for being the most “fascinating” actresses in modern cinema.

The director noted, “The fact that she is opening our festival and presenting the comedy Splitsville, which she also produced through her company TeaTime Pictures, is a great honour and a wonderful gift to the Zurich audience.”

Christian also highlighted how Dakota gave her characters great credibility through her honesty, and it was always evident how much she cared for them.

Dakota will personally accept the Golden Eye during the Opening Gala, before offering insights into her work at a ZFF Masters.

To note, Zurich Film Festival is set to take place from 25 September to 5 October.

