Sabrina Carpenter dishes exes' reactions to being featured in her songs

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed her ex-boyfriends' reactions to being featured in her singles.
The pop icon shared exciting beans about her exes reaction during an new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
She said, “You know what’s funny? I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships, that I write songs. And I think they’re just as down for it. I think also most of the time, [my exes have been] pretty flattered when they get a song written about them, good or bad.”
Sabrina added, “I think they’re just excited to get a shout-out. I’m not scared of men in that sense. I am scared of men sometimes, but I’m not scared in that sense.“I think I will attract exactly who I’m supposed to attract.”
In the same conversation, the Please Please Please crooner also shared that she had learned to switch her mindset when dealing with difficult experiences.
Sabrina Carpenter dating history:
Sabrina Carpenter has publicly dated Bradley Steven Perry (2014–2015), Joshua Bassett (2020) and Shawn Mendes (briefly in 2023).
In December 2023, she started dating Barry Keoghan. Their relationship could not last long and the couple broke up almost one year later in 2024.