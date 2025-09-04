Home / Entertainment

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment

The American model welcomed daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September 2020

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khais sweet back 2 school moment
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment

Gigi Hadid has once again proven the close and sweet bond she has with her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex-Zayn Malik.

On Thursday, September 4, the 'Vogue' model turned to her Instagram Stories to post an adorable snap of the four-year-old's lunchbox, which also featured a heartfelt note from her mama.

For her first school lunch after summer break, Khai brought to school some carrot sticks, a compartment filled with pasta salad, sandwiches made with whole wheat bread, some treats and an apple.

Picture Credit: Gigi Hadid/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Gigi Hadid/ Instagram

The note, which was stuck on the inner side of the lunchbox's lid, read, "Happy First Day Back 2 School! so proud of you. [heart] mama."

Gigi often shares sneak peeks of her mom duties on her Instagram account, giving fans an insight into her personal life.

Moreover, the model shares Khai's custody with Zayn through a co-parenting arrangement, which was reportedly planned in advance of their split for her well-being.

The One Direction alum and Gigi parted ways in late 2021, a year after welcoming Khai, after spending nearly six years together.

As of now, Gigi is romantically involved with Bradley Cooper and has been managing to merge their families, as The Hangover actor also has a daughter, Lea de Seine, 8, with ex Irina Shayk.

It was also reported that the two girls get along well amid their parents' romance.

You Might Like:

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight
The 'Mission: Impossible' star has put his Brad Pitt rivalry behind him as he focused on Pedro Pascal’s rapid rise

'Wuthering Heights' erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice

'Wuthering Heights' erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice
The 1847 novel live adaptation saw an unexpected romance between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

Paul Mescal to sing in Beatles biopics, gushes over meeting Paul McCartney

Paul Mescal to sing in Beatles biopics, gushes over meeting Paul McCartney
The Irish actor will star in the Fab Four biopics alongside Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Harris Dickinson

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence on explosive allegations

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence on explosive allegations
Mandy Teefey shuts down shocking claims about her erratic behaviour

Taylor Swift's baby plans unveiled amid house-hunting with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's baby plans unveiled amid house-hunting with Travis Kelce
The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are reportedly searching for a perfect home to settle in the future

Dakota Johnson set to shine at Zurich Film Festival with Golden Eye honor

Dakota Johnson set to shine at Zurich Film Festival with Golden Eye honor
Dakota Johnson to open 21st Zurich Film Festival and receive prestigious Golden Eye award

Sabrina Carpenter dishes exes' reactions to being featured in her songs

Sabrina Carpenter dishes exes' reactions to being featured in her songs
Sabrina Carpenter reveals that her exes are ‘pretty flattered’ by single written about them

Gracie Abrams, Jon Bon Jovi feature in Elton John for sweet summer post

Gracie Abrams, Jon Bon Jovi feature in Elton John for sweet summer post
The 'Cold Heart' singer delights fans with star-studded summer photo-dump

MGK, Megan Fox reunite for sweet family day with daughter Saga

MGK, Megan Fox reunite for sweet family day with daughter Saga
Megan Fox and MGK called it quits in November last year just weeks after announcing their pregnancy

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife gives shocking verdict on Katy Perry‘s split

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife gives shocking verdict on Katy Perry‘s split
Miranda Kerr opens up about ex-husband Orlando Bloom's breakup from Katy Perry

Rolling Ray, reality TV star dies at 28: What was the cause of death?

Rolling Ray, reality TV star dies at 28: What was the cause of death?
Rolling Ray's mom Sazola Nay confirms rappers' death news just a day before his birthday via an emotional Facebook post

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's ‘casual’ romance heats up over Labor Day

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's ‘casual’ romance heats up over Labor Day
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun spend quality time together on special holiday amid romance