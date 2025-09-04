Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment

Gigi Hadid has once again proven the close and sweet bond she has with her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex-Zayn Malik.
On Thursday, September 4, the 'Vogue' model turned to her Instagram Stories to post an adorable snap of the four-year-old's lunchbox, which also featured a heartfelt note from her mama.
For her first school lunch after summer break, Khai brought to school some carrot sticks, a compartment filled with pasta salad, sandwiches made with whole wheat bread, some treats and an apple.
The note, which was stuck on the inner side of the lunchbox's lid, read, "Happy First Day Back 2 School! so proud of you. [heart] mama."
Gigi often shares sneak peeks of her mom duties on her Instagram account, giving fans an insight into her personal life.
Moreover, the model shares Khai's custody with Zayn through a co-parenting arrangement, which was reportedly planned in advance of their split for her well-being.
The One Direction alum and Gigi parted ways in late 2021, a year after welcoming Khai, after spending nearly six years together.
As of now, Gigi is romantically involved with Bradley Cooper and has been managing to merge their families, as The Hangover actor also has a daughter, Lea de Seine, 8, with ex Irina Shayk.
It was also reported that the two girls get along well amid their parents' romance.