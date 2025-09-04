Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence on explosive allegations

Selena Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey has spoken out to shut down shocking allegations that she ‘snorted Ritalin’ while working at the mental health startup.

According to The Cut expose, anonymous employees alleged Wondermind CEO Teefey of erratic behavior, including “hallucinating” a break-in at the business, stayed overnight at the office for days at a time, and often received Benadryl injections she allegedly referred to as IV vitamins.

One staffer dubbed Teefey’s office a “drug den,” while another claimed to see her snort what they believed was Ritalin.

However, the Wondermind CEO rejected the accusation outright, stating she ‘absolutely did not’ snort Ritalin on the job.

She added in a statement, “I started Wondermind because I wanted to help people with mental illness. It’s unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth.”

To note, Teefey was falsely diagnosed with bipolar II disorder in her 20s.

In 2017 she found that she had ADHD, which is characterized by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and/or impulsivity.

Reports alleged that in September 2023, Teefey fired off a series of alarming, typo-ridden texts to staff, saying she thought she spotted an intruder on office security cameras.

But the claims were denied after the employee checked the office's Ring camera remotely and did not hear anyone, but Teefey allegedly said she could “hear [the intruder] rustling under.”

Notably, Mandy Teefey welcomed Selena Gomez, when she was 16 with ex-husband Ricardo Joel Gomez, co-founded Wondermind with the Calm Down singer and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson in 2021. 

