Kanye West begs Bianca Censori for baby as he wants to pass on ‘genius genes’

The 'Carnival' singer wants to start a family with Bianca Censori to secure his legacy


Kanye West is reportedly pressuring wife Bianca Censori to have another baby as he is desperate to pass on his “genius genes” and secure his legacy with the next generation.

As per Radaronline, a source revealed that the Carnival singer is in continuous effort to convince his wife the Yeezy architecture to conceive a child, but she’s resisted, sparking his growing anger.

"Kanye believes the combination of his genes with Bianca's would make for perfect offspring to carry on his genius into the next generation," said a source.

The tipster went on to reveal, "But Bianca has made it clear she won't be pressured into something she doesn't want to do. Kanye can't get away with ordering her about because she's in a much stronger position. She's sticking up for herself more."

It is reported that Censori is delaying pregnancy to focus on her own career instead of staging risqué stunts at West’s direction, like when he had her strip off a fur coat at the Grammys to expose a sheer outfit for the cameras.

The insider revealed that Ye wants more kids as they said, "Kanye is especially keen to start a family, as he has a limited relationship with the kids he has with Kim."

Kanye also shares four kids, North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

