Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'

American actor and comedian Druski asked if he is cancelled after going viral for his whiteface skit at a NASCAR event.
The influencer, who was born Andrew Desbordes and is a Black man, posted a video on his social media accounts featuring himself in a whiteface, a mullet wig, and a full-body costume, taking a dig at stereotypical race fans.
He reportedly filmed the skit at Darlington Speedway during the Cookout Southern 500 race and posted the video with the caption, "That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN."
At the start of the video, Druski could be seen holding a can of beer for a toast, shouting as he is surrounded by a white crowd.
Afterwards, he drives in his truck, blasting the track Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen.
At one point in the video, he removes his cowboy hat as a sign of respect for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Since Druski dropped the video, the internet users are seemingly having the time of their lives, sharing their thoughts, with some calling it the "greatest moment" online.
Some are finding the overall concept amusing, as one X post read, "There was probably ppl in this video thinking he's actually white."
While others are having a hard time finding humour in the whole affair, as one comment asked, "So after this stunt, blackface is ok now?"
Furthermore, podcaster Theo Von penned on X, "Wowwww. Anyone do hair and m/u? hit my dms. i feel a jheri curl coming on."
The comment was interpreted by some people as him possibly showing interest in doing "Black face."
Druski apparently made the post to promote the Coulda Fest tour, which begins on Friday, September 26, in Toronto and stops in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on Saturday, October 11.