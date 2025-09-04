Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2

The Disney Channel series is set to return for a second season on Friday, September 12

Disney fans are in for a magical treat as the trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 drops, teasing Selena Gomez’s return and hinting that David Henrie’s character may confront a sinister “evil” ahead.

A trailer showed that the upcoming season will see the return of David Henrie (Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie), Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo), Max Matenko (Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo).

According to a synopsis obtained by PEOPLE, the upcoming sequel series teased, "Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought — especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house."

"Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition," the summary continued.

It added, "As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever."

The outlet also exclusively unveiled the first look at the season 2 trailer, which kicks off with Justin conducting wizard lessons with Billie, Roman and Milo.

The development is significant, as Billie had been handling lessons solo before Roman and Milo joined in with powers of their own.

A trailer revealed, Billie tags along with the Russos on a trip Justin insists is “totally safe,” only for the group to be attacked, by none other than Alex Russo (Selena Gomez), who wakes from a nap on the couch and quips, “I live here!”

The Disney Channel series is set to return for a second season on Friday, September 12, and on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 8.

