Jelly Roll to collaborate with Kane Brown 'about depression'

Jelly Roll and Kane Brown are planning to work on a single that addresses “depression.”
During a conversation with ET, Kane hinted about an upcoming single with the American rapper that is centred around mental health.
He said, "I have a song with Jelly Roll, so that's really cool. It’s talking about depression and, you know, you could have everything in the world, but as long as you don’t talk to someone about it, you’re still gonna go through those things,” adding the single is “very powerful.”
Kane added, “I’m blessed to have Jelly on it because he goes through the same thing.”
Later on in the conversation, the pop singer got candid about the mental health struggles of musicians.
"Nobody's perfect," he continued, "I feel like a lot of people that are superstars, everybody looks at them like they're perfect, but everybody goes through something."
Jelly has also been very open about his mental health struggles, he highlighted the struggles, calling them "the biggest demon in my life" in the 2023 documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me.
His wife Bunnie Xo shared on the Dumb Blonde podcast, "My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his (expletive) weight, and that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby."