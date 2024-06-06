Royal

Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family

Kate Middleton has been off the public eye since past 5 month amid cancer treatment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family

Kate Middleton stirred quite a controversy with her continues absence amid cancer treatment, but the Royal family is believed to have learned their lesson on how to handle similar situation in the future.

Soon after an insider exclusively confirmed to US Weekly that Princess Kate “may never come back” in the royal role, Richard Fitzwilliams, the royal expert explained how the palace will handle things to avoid the situation getting “out of control” like the last time, when the Princes of Wales were center of speculations regarding her whereabouts.


During an exclusive conversation with the outlet, Fitzwilliams noted, “Lessons should have been learned from what happened earlier.”

The royal expert also suggested that it would be “appropriate” for Kensington Palace to keep the fans updated on Kate’s health whenever needed.

“I mean, if you’re not told at all, and months passed, clearly there’s speculation and that could happen again,” he continued, “So, I’m sure that it will be handled in a different way.”

Fritzwilliams went on to explain, “I think the palaces recognize that it is essential from time to time to update the press — and through them the public of course — [on] important issues.”

“I mean, with King Charles, it’s very good to see what’s happening now, and I think everyone’s very pleased in that. I would hope by the fall or by the end of the year matters will have resolved themselves. But you just don’t know,” he added.

This analysis comes after a source revealed that Kate’s “recovery is going well” but her team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back” to royal duties.

Sharmin Segal praises ‘Heeramandi’ co-star Aditi Rao Hydari

Sharmin Segal praises ‘Heeramandi’ co-star Aditi Rao Hydari
Jelly Roll to collaborate with Kane Brown 'about depression'

Jelly Roll to collaborate with Kane Brown 'about depression'
Narendra Modi all set to take oath for third time, date announced

Narendra Modi all set to take oath for third time, date announced
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family

Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family

Royal News

Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Prince William subtly hints at family requiring more active royals
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Prince Harry ‘downhearted’ seeing royal members honor D-Day without him
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Prince Archie, Lilibet in ‘extraordinary’ position to ‘help’ Royal Family
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Prince William ‘shrewdly’ dodges question on Kate Middleton’s health
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Prince William deeply honoured to join veterans at D-Day 80th Anniversary event
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Sarah Ferguson still loves ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew 28 years after divorce
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Prince Harry eager to stage UK return despite Meghan’s hesitance
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
King Charles shuts Prince Harry out of Trooping the Colour again